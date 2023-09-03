The Queen Elizabeth memorial committee will take control of the plans which will be released to the public in 2026 and will be jointly supported by the UK government and the royal household.

Lord Robin Janvrin, the late Queen’s former private secretary has been appointed as chairman, the Cabinet Office said on Sunday (September 3).

Senior figures and experts are set to be appointed to the committee to develop ideas and bring their recommendations to the King and Prime Minister.

The news comes almost a year after the death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch on September 8, 2022.

What will the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee do?





The independent body will consider the Queen’s legacy of public service and the causes she supported - it will also seek suggestions from the public.

The committee will also develop proposals for both a permanent memorial and a national legacy programme that will allow everyone in the UK to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s life.

The government said it will support the proposals and consider funding options.

Lord Janvrin worked at Buckingham Palace in different roles from 1987 to 2007, he said: “It is an honour to be asked to chair the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign.”

The “trusted figure” was ennobled in 2007 and sits as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

Are there any royal statues that have been unveiled in the UK?





Other statues of the royal family which have been erected throughout the years include the late Queen unveiling a statue of her father George VI on The Mall in 1955, while a statue of the Queen Mother was erected nearby in 2009.

After the death of George VI in 1952, funding was raised for grants to community organisations working to improve the well-being of young and elderly people, including the creation of day centres and clubs.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden added: “Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and greatest public servant.

“Lord Janvrin will now begin the important work of designing a fitting tribute to her legacy of service to our nation and the Commonwealth.”