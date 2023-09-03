The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT), Foxwood Community Centre, Foxwood Residents Association, City of York Council and local ward councillors worked together to create the day of fun for local residents and families.

On Saturday (September 2), the community centre and park in Foxwood were bustling with stalls and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Throughout the day, there were a range of activities including 70ft inflatable obstacle course, face painting, magician and balloon animals, craft and children’s games.

Emma Green, community development officer at the JRHT, said: “It’s truly heartwarming to witness the community come together in such a spirited and joyful manner. The success of the Community Fun Day was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers and partners involved. It also really demonstrates the power of community partnerships and shared commitment to Foxwood as a community.”

A local musician and busker Georgette Hill took to the stage to sing and play acoustic guitar and the Noise Academy ran short workshops on DJing, meanwhile a group of Irish dancers also entertained the crowd.

Police officers pose for a picture with some of the younger visitors (Image: Supplied)

“It’s been a vibrant and fun day for residents of all ages. It’s lovely to see so many residents enjoying the entertainment, games and activities. A big thank you also to the volunteers," said Gill and Suzanne, residents from the Foxwood Community.

The day was a real community effort – with volunteers from across the community and local groups getting involved including Priory Trefoil Guild and The West Thorpe Scouts Club who kindly donated their time to support during the day.

The Mayor and Mayoress of York also attended the event and joined in with the fun.

Sue Galloway, secretary of the Foxwood Residents Association said: “It's been great to work with other community partners to organise a fun day for residents in Foxwood. We look forward to working in partnership again for next year’s event.”

Chris Bulmer, one of the Trustees of Foxwood Community Centre said the team were "delighted" to provide the facilities at the Community Centre free of charge to support Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust in organising the event for residents from the local community.

Michal Czekajlo, community officer from City of York Council, added: “It was particularly enjoyable to see the children getting involved with the games and races as well tackling the 70 ft inflatable obstacle course. I’ve really enjoyed being involved in the planning of the day.”