AN ACCIDENT in a village near a major road in the York area has now been cleared.
The collision was reported in the Scotchman Lane area of Flaxton near the city earlier today (September 3).
Reports suggest it happened between the A64 and Bull Moor Lane in the village.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article