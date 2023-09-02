North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Malton responded to a tractor on fire in a field near to the B1258 at West Knapton at around 1pm today (September 2).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The tractor fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

"The cause is believed to be accidental due to a build up of dry grass underneath.

"The tractor suffered 100 per cent fire damage."