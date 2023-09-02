CREWS were called to tackle a tractor fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Malton responded to a tractor on fire in a field near to the B1258 at West Knapton at around 1pm today (September 2).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The tractor fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.
"The cause is believed to be accidental due to a build up of dry grass underneath.
"The tractor suffered 100 per cent fire damage."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article