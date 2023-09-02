North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for April aged 12 and Scarlet aged 13.

A police spokesperson said: "Both girls are missing from the Ryedale area and are believed to be together in York.

"They were last seen in Kirkbymoorside on the afternoon of Friday (September 1) but did not return home when expected on Friday evening.

"April is described as white, 5ft 3in tall with white/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a crop top and a black Nike Puffa-style jacket, black Adidas leggings with white stripes and grey Nike trainers.

April and Scarlet were last seen on Friday afternoon (September 1) (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Scarlet is described as white, with ginger hair and was wearing a blue Umbro fleece, black leggings, black shoes, a distinctive white and red bucket hat and was carrying a brown/yellow handbag."

If you have seen the girls since yesterday afternoon, call police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of them or know where they are now, call police on 999.

Quote reference number 12230165359 when passing on any information or reporting a sighting.