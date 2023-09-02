TWO missing teenagers from Ryedale have now been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers launched an appeal yesterday to find the two girls.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The two girls aged 12 and 13 who were missing from the Ryedale area have been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
