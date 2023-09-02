Trevor and Joan Phillips, who married in Newcastle in 1963, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 29.

After their wedding the couple moved to Cambridge, before settling in York in 1972.

Trevor worked as chief environmental health officer and director of environmental services for York from 1972 until he retired in 2022.

He did a lot of charity work during his role - including work on flood defensives and the rejuvenation of Clementhorpe in the 1970s. He is still involved in a volunteer charity role for shop mobility.

Trevor and Joan on their wedding day 60 years ago (Image: Supplied)

Trevor has also been an active member of groups such as Ebor roundtable, 41 club and York Rotary.

Joan managed the parcel office at in York for many years.

She is a member of Inner Wheel and has volunteered for St Leonard’s Hospice for the last 20 years.

The couple are still helping to raise funds for local charities with helping at events such as annual fair, york dragon boat race.

They have three children together and 11 grandchildren.