The LNER tickets are now available for dates between Thursday December 21 and Friday January 5, 2024 - helping people to plan ahead for the festive period.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “Christmas is one of the most popular times of the year for people to travel with us, whether they are spending time with family and friends or enjoying a festive break to some of our magical destinations.

"We are pleased to be able to place tickets on sale so far in advance and look forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period.”

Traditionally, LNER said journeys between London King’s Cross, Yorkshire, Newcastle and Scotland are most popular.

The best value LNER fares are available when booked direct on the company's website or app. There is no booking fee and customers can receive live journey alerts, select their preferred seat and receive £5 of credit when signing-up for LNER’s loyalty programme, LNER Perks.

Customers looking for deals can also sign up for ‘early bird’ alert notifications informing them when tickets for new travel dates are released.