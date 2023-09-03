At the Towthorpe Road level crossing in Haxby there will be restrictions in place until 5am tomorrow (September 4) to allow for railway maintenance work.

In York Road in Strensall, highway resurfacing work will take place between 8am tomorrow and 5pm on Friday (September 8).

Drainage, coring, telecom and lining works will take place in both Leeman Road and Station Rise between 11pm tomorrow and 6am on Friday September 15.

At the Hessay level crossing in New Road railways maintenance work will be carried out from 11pm on Tuesday (September 5) until 6am on Wednesday (September 6).

Water mains work will take place in Bar Lane in York from 8am on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday (September 7).

Highway resurfacing will take place in Greengales lane in Wheldrake from 8.30am on Monday September 11 until 4.30pm on Tuesday September 12.

There will be restrictions in Shambles in York from 7.30am on Monday September 11 until 5pm on Friday October 6 for hostile vehicle mitigation work.