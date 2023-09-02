CREWS were called to tackle a kitchen fire in a North Yorkshire town last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were mobilised to a report of a fire in a kitchen in Pinfold Avenue in Sherburn in Elmet at around 7.30pm yesterday (September 1).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "It was a fire on a hob, believed to be due to a pan left unattended.
"There was 25 per cent fire damage to kitchen and smoke damage throughout the property.
"The crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus."
