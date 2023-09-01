North Yorkshire County Council said Scalby School in Scarborough is one of the 104 schools and colleges across the country that have been told by the Department for Education (DfE) to partially or fully close buildings just as students prepare to return after the summer holidays.

It comes amid fears that the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could cause the buildings affected to suddenly collapse.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council confirmed that Scalby School - an academy run by Coast and Vale Learning Trust - had been forced to close buildings.

They said: "The school is required to make suitable arrangements to continue the education of their 1,000 pupils until safety work can be carried out.

"Scalby School is the only school in North Yorkshire on the current DfE list of 104 schools affected. On all the North Yorkshire local authority maintained school sites surveyed to date no RAAC has been found.

"Our priority is the safety of our children and all staff working in schools.

"We are working closely with Coast and Vale Learning Trust who oversees Scalby School to ensure they can deliver education with minimal disruption. We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the trust and the Department of Education."

The spokesperson added: "Most schools will be unaffected, and children should attend school as normal. Any school affected by RAAC will contact parents directly."

In York, final safety checks are being carried out at schools this weekend.

South York Multi Academy Trust (MAT) said all schools were expected to open as normal.

Hope Sentamu Learning Trust said none of its schools had RAAC.

South Bank MAT said none of its schools were affected.

And no schools in York-based Ebor Academy Trust are on the government list to close because of failing concrete.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we do not currently have any RAAC school closures in York."

The Press was waiting to hear back from Pathfinder and Nicholas Postgate academy trusts about their schools.