Working alongside Chrome Angel Solutions they are creating a modelling tool to help advise on braking patterns and optimal speeds across the 276 diesel trains Northern runs.

At the moment the team are fine-tuning the model against factors like windspeed and the different types of diesel train in the line-up.

Chrome’s product director Anisa Mamaniyat said: “Research by The Office for National Statistics shows that less than 22 per cent of autistic people are in a meaningful form of employment that aligns with their educational achievement.

“By bringing their unique skills and talents into our team, we can learn and encourage diversity and inclusion within our sector.

“It’s personally very rewarding to see people who might really struggle with traditional practices thrive with some practical adjustments to the way we work. These are changes that are beneficial for many of us.”

Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world, according to the National Autistic Society.

Chrome Angel Solutions has experience in building detailed and flexible methods of working that welcome neurodiverse thinking.

United Response, a disability charity seeking to make life better for young people and adults with autism, is supportingh the project.

Lauren Bartley, a manager for the charity in York said: “It’s really positive to see employers engaging in a more inclusive workspace, we hope more employers look at this model and see how person-centred support can bring together the right people for the right job.

“Many autistic people are able and willing to work, yet the numbers that are able to do that are shockingly low, by having simple adjustments such as flexible working or support plans can help more employers close the autistic employment gap.”

Northern said the results should bring about environmental benefits from lower emissions and could also see the improved condition of its engines.

Rob Warnes, a director at the company, said: “Along with the rest of the UK rail industry, Northern is working towards eliminating diesel-only trains from our fleet by 2040.

“Until then, we want to ensure we’re operating those we do use in the most fuel-efficient way – to make sure we're emitting the least amount of CO₂ and providing value for money for taxpayers.”

Northern is the second-largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to over 500 stations across the north of England.

The company is owned by a subsidiary of the Department for Transport’s public sector owning group.