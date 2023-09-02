Carter Jonas has been instructed to sell the building in Alma Terrace, along with a former coach house nearby, which is selling for £375,000. They can either be bought together or separately.

The sale follows the owners, Italian duo Daniele Curro and Moreno Carbone, deciding to close down the hotel and its related Allium restaurant at the end of the month.

The pair says this is down to personal circumstances involving themselves, which are unconnected to the business.

Daniele and Moreno (Image: pic supplied)

The three-suite ‘private house hotel opened in January 2022 in Alma Terrace, Fulford Road, an opening delayed by the pandemic.

The top-class venue featured individually-designed suites, delivering luxury and intimacy. The restaurant also featured a wine library of more than 200 Italian wines and a cocktail bar.

Daniele and Moreno created their business by totally refurbishing the former Victorian Fulford Police Station.

The extensive renovation and redesign kept the distinctive landmark façade, with the internal structure rebuilt to current standards, whilst sensitively acknowledging its past.

There is smart technology and conveniences too, incorporating Nu-heat underfloor heating and Cat6 cabling throughout and aLoxone home automation system.

The Coach House (Image: Pic supplied)

Carter Jonas says ‘no expense was spared’ in a building where every room ‘exudes style and sophistication.’

Many of the fixtures and fittings have been sourced from high-end Italian designers.

There’s Listone Giordano wooden floors, Graniti Fiandre marble and hard floorings, Davide Groppi light fittings, Antonio Lupi and Ex.t, bathrooms with Aquaelite SPA systems, and an Abimis commercial grade kitchen.

The building approaches 4000 square foot and has generous bedrooms.

It can continue as a private-house hotel, with 3 suites and restaurant, but also easily become a substantial 5-bed family home.

The ground floor offers a potential annex with separate external access, providing options for multi-generational living, home-office space, or an income stream via Air B&B.

Externally, there is a walled courtyard area to the rear, and driveway parking for 2-3 vehicles.

Carter Jonas York office manager Jackie Stansfield said: “They spent a fortune on it. It’s all singing and dancing, that building. It’s ready to move into.”

Lois Power, Associate Partner managing the sale said: “This is a rare and unique opportunity as there are not many detached buildings of this size so close to the city centre which offer such amazing, high-end style.

“Someone can either buy the building and run a business or it would also make an ideal family home offering spacious accommodation, with home office space or even opportunity for AirB&B income.”

In the meantime, the business continues, with the final service for the restaurant, which was headed up by Chef Luke Sanderson, taking place on Saturday September 30th.