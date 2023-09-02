Creditor Robert Laverack owns Laverack Joinery of Huntington Road, York, and is owed £24,780.

AlixPartners, the administrators of failed Flaxby modular housebuilder Ilke Homes has issued a ‘statement of affairs’ outlining the debts owed and to whom.

Mr Laverack is among the trade creditors who in total are owed £17.1 million by the five year-old housebuilder, which collapsed in June with the loss of over 1,100 jobs.

Robert told The Press that his family-run business, which began in 1984 and now employs 10, had traded well with Ilke over the years, with it becoming his best customer over the past year.

READ MORE:

Ilke paid on time and “seemed a professional outfit,” he said.

But in the month prior to the collapse, the payments stopped coming.

It just so happened that this was their busiest time and the amount owed crept up to £25,000, about £10,000 or so above the usual amount.

Robert contacted the business and was kept informed of developments about a potential sale, aware of how the staff ‘rallied round’ to try and save the business.

“I’m very disappointed. It’s not just the £25,000, it’s the regular lost orders. But we are busy enough.”

However, it could have been worse, he said, citing another company supplying staircases losing £93,000. Laverack Joinery had hoped to increase its sales to Ilke, which would have meant investing in new staff and equipment.

Robert puts the losses down to ‘bad luck’ but believes “questions have to be asked why it got to this stage.”

With Ilke having an order book of 4,200 homes, Robert believes the government could have stepped in to save the business to build the homes the country needs.

It has also left housing organisations ‘in a real predicament’ of having part-built schemes.

“It’s a shame somebody didn’t carry it on. I think modular homes are the way forward. I just can’t understand why this has happened,” he added.

Other creditors include Edmundson Electrical of James Street, York, who are owed £131,129.

Portakabin of Huntington is owed £16,094.

And Modular Plantrooms of Eastfield, Scarborough, is owed £1.6 million.

North Yorkshire County Council is also listed as owed £392,330.

The government housing quango Homes England is owed just under £68.2 million.

The Press has approached Edmundson Electrical, Modular Plantrooms and North Yorkshire Council for comment.

A Homes England spokesperson told the Press: “A core part of our remit is to drive positive market change and investing in MMC (modern methods of construction) is an important part of that. MMC has the potential to deliver more high quality, energy efficient homes, faster and reduce waste, while addressing traditional construction labour shortages.

“There is always an inherent risk when investing in new technologies with new business models that look to do things differently, but we remain committed to encouraging greater use of MMC, supporting its growth, and diversifying the housing market.”