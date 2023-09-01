TWO men have been arrested following a "violent" incident in a York suburb earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the incident in the Clifton area of the city this morning (September 1).
A spokesperson for the police force said: "We are aware and investigating a violent incident that occurred within the Clifton area of York this morning.
"Two males have subsequently been arrested and the local neighbourhood policing team will be in and around the area.
"We are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident."
