The comments come after the council announced yesterday (September 1) that it has joined forces with the York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to promote streets affected by the installation of the permanent security measures, which were first introduced by the previous Liberal Democrat-Green administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

David Skaith, director of the York High Street Forum, told The Press that he welcomed the support announced by the council but questioned why it has taken over four months to be introduced.

David Skaith, director of the York High Street Forum (Image: Supplied)

“It’s good to hear that the BID along with the FSB have come together with CYC (City of York Council) to offer some support for businesses,” he said.

“I don’t think it should ever be underestimated as to how much these works have impacted businesses.

“When a business sees more worth in closing rather than trying to stay open, I think that speaks volumes.

“It would have been great to see support in place from the very beginning, a lot of the issues I feel have come from the very poor communication at the beginning of the year from CYC officers.

“The full extent to which the works would impact businesses I don’t feel was ever relayed properly, especially on Goodramgate.”

Anthony Lewis, co-owner of the Knutti Store in Goodramgate, previously told The Press how the store had felt a huge financial blow due to the ongoing work which has seen a part of Goodramgate close.

Knutti Store owners Anthony Lewis and Jonathan Burgoyne (Image: Dylan Connell)

After yesterday’s announcement, he too felt there had been a lack of communication between businesses and the council in reaching the decision.

The business owner, who opened the store at the end of July, claimed that before the work in Goodramgate started he had not been visited by the council.

“Ultimately, it’s disappointing that council persons who are not accountable to anyone are issuing press releases without having spoken one word to one business owner in the city centre,” said Mr Lewis.

“It’s patronising. My impression is that (the council) is out of touch, and this is a real problem.

“No consultation, no face-to-face discussion with the business community, and decisions being made on our behalf.”

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the economy, Cllr Ashley Mason, urged the council to “engage with and listen to” businesses during the work to manage disruption.

Cllr Ashley Mason (Image: Supplied)

“York Liberal Democrats welcome the support York BID is providing for businesses during this period of disruption,” he said.

“It is clear that the works are causing a lot more disruption to businesses than anticipated and up until now the Labour administration has failed to respond to businesses that have asking for immediate support.

“We need to see the Labour administration actually engage with and listen to businesses to understand their specific needs and ensure that the disruption is managed.”

Read next:

In yesterday's announcement, Cllr Peter Kilbane, executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: “There’s never an ideal time to disrupt businesses in York and we apologise to those affected.

"Installing the bollards in the city centre is the first and most disruptive phase of work.

"There are a number of processes and contractors involved in the scheme from installation to connecting the communications, and we expect it to be early next year before the system is fully up and running.

Cllr Peter Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

"Once the project is finished the temporary measures at Christmas will no longer be required.”

Neil Ferris, director of place at City of York Council, said: “To be strong enough to stop vehicles being used as weapons, the construction of these bollards is so significant that it will continue until early in the new year.

"With such a substantial piece of work, timing it to avoid school holidays, the summer period or other events in the city centre would prolong the overall programme and significantly increase overall costs.

“Building these permanent barriers will protect the city centre and those living in, working in and visiting it for years to come.

"We understand the immediate impact of this construction on businesses, and we are sorry that it’s caused some challenges.

“We will continue to work with our contractors to minimise the scale of disruption and keep talking to businesses to ensure they are kept informed of the progress of the works.”