It is the Kings Arms in King's Staith. The photo was taken in the 1880s and comes from the council's Explore archives.

The building dates from the 17th century. The building was first recorded as a pub in 1783 or 1795 as King’s Arms, then in the 19th century as Ouse Bridge Inn.

It reverted to its old name in 1974. It is famous for flooding regularly - and surviving to serve another pint!

The inn sign depicts King Richard III, who as a boy grew up at Middleham Castle, and as Duke of Gloucester visited York frequently from Sheriff Hutton.

Inside the pub is a flood marker, which shows the height the floods have reached over the years.

Besides its long history of surviving York's many floods it has another - rather grisly - back story.

The pub's cellar was used for laying out the bodies of those who were hung from Ouse bridge.

It is now owned by Sam Smith’s Brewery.