The SmART Gallery returns to York Racecourse for the fourth year in a row, running tomorrow (September 3) from 11am until 2pm.

A range of paintings will be on display and available to purchase at the entrance to the racecourse. All art has been donated from the local community, children and adults, plus some professional artists have contributed pieces for the annual community project.

The Southbank-based SmART Team (Small Artistic Revolution Together) have this year nominated Home Leone to receive all proceeds from the event.

Some of the paintings set to be on display this year (Image: Supplied)

Organiser Jo Dalgleish and her family have been fundraising for Home Leone for many years. The charity provides support by building new low-cost homes with sanitation and waste systems, training and education to communities in Sierra Leone, to create sustainable and healthy communities.

This is the fourth year that the community in Southbank has come together to produce the canvases, selling each one to residents of all ages and abilities to produce artwork, which is displayed at the entrance to the racecourse.

All artwork is for sale to raise more funds for the nominated charity, plus there will be a selection of art and craft stalls.