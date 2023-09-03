THERE has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients being cared for at hospitals in the York trust.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 56 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from 51 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64 per cent. in the last four weeks.
