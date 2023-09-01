North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information including private CCTV or doorbell video footage after items were stolen from the car parked in Queens Road in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened in the early hours of Thursday (August 31) when the grey Hyundai was broken and personal items taken from inside including bags, bank cards, cash and clothing.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Queens Road or has private video footage of the potential suspects to get in touch."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1136 Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230163997 when passing on any information.