That is how family and friends remember 17-year-old Meylie Nesham from Foxwood in York who died after a motorbike crash on August 3.

The teenager was just five days short of his eighteenth birthday when the accident happened and yesterday (August 31) hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at his funeral at Our Lady's RC Church in Acomb as well as dozens lining the procession route.

His sister, Tammy Nesham, said: "He was a comedian. He was always making people laugh, he was always being daft. He never argued with anyone and he just loved life.

"Meylie loved fishing and he loved motorbikes. From a really young age he was riding motorbikes and he was always fixing other lad's bikes on the estate, long before he became a mechanic, so I guess he was always meant to be a mechanic, he just loved it."

Born at York Hospital, Meylie went to Woodthorpe Primary School before heading to York High in Acomb where he was home schooled.

Meylie as a youngster - he had a life-long love of motorbikes (Image: Supplie)

Meylie joined the army cadets and hoped to join the army, but after training in Scotland he decided to return to York and worked as an apprentice mechanic at DW Autos in Tadcaster with his brother-in-law, Titch Simpson.

Meylie at work at DW Autos (Image: Supplied)

Tammy said: "He was doing his apprenticeship at York College, and we would like to thank the college as they let him in even though he didn't have the grades. He went on to pass his level one mechanic qualification and was going on to do his level 2."

Meylie leaves behind his mum and dad, Rose and Mouse, and he was the youngest of four brothers - Stephen, Antonio and Thomas - who he often used to look after. He has three sisters, Tammy, Bernadette and Tiammi and is uncle to Tommy, Pearl, Levi and Marnie as well as a girlfriend, Alicia Smith.

Meylie in the Army Cadets (Image: Supplied)

Tammy said: "Meylie was very much a family person - he loved his family, and there is a baby on the way in the family who will have Meylie's name as part of their name.

"We would like to thank the people of Foxwood who have been so supportive to our family since the accident."

Titch Simpson, Meylie's brother-in-law and Tom Parnaby, a friend of Meylie, following the funeral cars (Image: Supplied)

Mouse said: "He was some man for one man - that was his saying and it summed him up.

"The support from the York community has been amazing.

"I would like to thank the police officers and ambulance crews who looked after Meylie on the night of the accident and I would like in particular to thank a police officer called Josh, as I don't think we would have got through things if it wasn't for him."

"Fielders, the funeral directors deserve a thank you and Father Tony Lester, who conducted the services at Our Lady's and the crematorium was amazing," said Tammy.

"He was clearly moved and said that Meylie was clearly very loved."

Meylie's beloved moped in ther funeral procession with Meylie's boss, Dave Wilson, on DW Autos in the passenger seat (Image: Supplied)

A GoFundMe organised by Meylie's friends is running here to help buy a special headstone.

Meylie Nesham's horse drawn carriage (Image: Supplied)

Police are continuing their appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option two and ask for collar number 0165.