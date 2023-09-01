The next phase of City of York Council’s Vehicle Mitigation Scheme – first introduced by the previous Liberal Democrat-Green administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ - will see bollards installed in Shambles.

The permanent protective measures will be installed at the Pavement end of the historic street.

The bollards are to be installed at the Pavement end of the street (Image: Dylan Connell)

A council spokesperson said the work will start on September 11 and end on October 6.

During this time the entrance to Shambles from Pavement will be closed to both pedestrians and vehicles.

A letter sent to business by the contractor carrying out the work, C R Reynolds, states that diversions will be provided during the closure and it will do “everything feasible” to minimise disruption.

Businesses on the street have said the closure will impact trade, with fears that shops at the Pavement end will be hit the worst as footfall is restricted.

'It's going to have a big impact'





Simon Long owns the Shambles Kitchen sandwich shop next to where the work is taking place and fears it will have a financial hit.

“It’s going to have a big impact,” he said.

“We were just about to recruit another member of staff but I have said to wait until the work is finished because we look to be overstaffed.”

Simon Long, owner of the Shambles Kitchen (Image: Dylan Connell)

Simon feels the closure will bring further congestion to the top end of Shambles as pedestrians are unable to exit to Pavement.

“It’s going to be chaos with the queues at the other end,” he said.

“The top part is going to be a bottle neck.”

The Shambles Kitchen is next to where the work is planned to take place (Image: Dylan Connell)

Alongside the Shambles store, Simon owns a food stall in the adjacent market.

He explained how takings will likely be hit there too as he felt pedestrians would be put off from entering Shambles, so would not walk through into the market.

“I understand that the work has to be done,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s ever a good time to do it.

“I just hope that they would allow pedestrians to walk past it.”

Traders claim not enough notice was given about work

Over the road is Hebden Tea, a busy spot often full of pedestrians stopping for a tea sample.

Okan Ok has owned the store for 12 years and criticised the council for not giving what he felt was enough notice about the upcoming work.

Okan Ok, owner of Hebden Tea (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I’m not happy,” he said.

"We only received the information a couple of days ago.

“I think it’s too short notice. No one can react or do something about it, but we have to be positive.”

Matt Kaplin, owner of the Cheesecake Guy, in the middle of the street felt trade would stay at a good level if appropriate signs were put in place.

He explained how many of his customers are tourists who may be unaware of access points to Shambles, such as via the market or Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate.

“If they want to avert a big disaster, I think York should have signs telling people where they should go to get to Shambles,” he said.

Matt Kaplin, owner of the Cheesecake Guy (Image: Dylan Connell)

“As long as they do that, I think we will be okay. It’s a necessary evil.”

Traders at the top end of the street admitted that they would also feel the blow.

Adam Scott, owner of Shambles Sweet Shop, said: “It’s obviously not good.

“It’s been pretty bad in Goodramgate – everywhere they’ve done it has had a bad affect.”

Adam Scott, owner of the Shambles Sweet Shop (Image: Dylan Connell)

Council announces support for businesses hit by work

Today, City of York Council announced that is has joined forces with the York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to promote streets affected by the work to install the bollards.

A council spokesperson said contractors will have a stall in the Shambles Market on Wednesday, September 6, to answer businesses' and residents' questions ahead of the work.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, the council’s executive member for economy and transport, apologised to businesses affected by the ongoing work and said the scheme is expected to be finished by early next year.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, the council’s executive member for economy and transport (Image: Supplied)

“There’s never an ideal time to disrupt businesses in York and we apologise to those affected. Installing the bollards in the city centre is the first and most disruptive phase of work,” he said.

“There are a number of processes and contractors involved in the scheme from installation to connecting the communications, and we expect it to be early next year before the system is fully up and running.

“Once the project is finished the temporary measures at Christmas will no longer be required.”

The bollards in Spurriergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

Neil Ferris, the council’s director of place, added: “To be strong enough to stop vehicles being used as weapons, the construction of these bollards is so significant that it will continue until early in the new year.

“With such a substantial piece of work, timing it to avoid school holidays, the summer period or other events in the city centre would prolong the overall programme and significantly increase overall costs.

“Building these permanent barriers will protect the city centre and those living in, working in and visiting it for years to come. We understand the immediate impact of this construction on businesses, and we are sorry that it’s caused some challenges.

“We will continue to work with our contractors to minimise the scale of disruption and keep talking to businesses to ensure they are kept informed of the progress of the works.”