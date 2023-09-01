A NORTH Yorkshire town has hosted a free music festival all summer and tomorrow is the event finale for this year.

Cllr Frank Johnston-Banks said the festival began as a lockdown project in 2020 to support the market town’s cafes and pubs with artists were performing in the open air.

York Press: East Yorkshire-based Edwina HayesEast Yorkshire-based Edwina Hayes (Image: Cllr Frank Johnston-Banks)

He said the council-funded May to September event has attracted people from outside the town and has also proven to be a particular pleasure for Easingwold’s older adults who use the performances as a chance to meet up on Market Place.

York Press: Dan Webster and Emily Lawler also played in EasingwoldDan Webster and Emily Lawler also played in Easingwold (Image: Cllr Frank Johnston-Banks)

Local artists, including York’s Holly Tamar, East Yorkshire-based Edwina Hayes, folk musicians, country and bluegrass players all graced this year’s festival which can usually be viewed from seating around the various stages.

York Press: Locals and businesses have benefitted from the free festivalLocals and businesses have benefitted from the free festival (Image: Cllr Frank Johnston-Banks)

The Easingwold Summer of Music 2023 closes out with 50s/60s band Jiving License, playing from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow (September 2).