A NORTH Yorkshire town has hosted a free music festival all summer and tomorrow is the event finale for this year.
Cllr Frank Johnston-Banks said the festival began as a lockdown project in 2020 to support the market town’s cafes and pubs with artists were performing in the open air.
He said the council-funded May to September event has attracted people from outside the town and has also proven to be a particular pleasure for Easingwold’s older adults who use the performances as a chance to meet up on Market Place.
Local artists, including York’s Holly Tamar, East Yorkshire-based Edwina Hayes, folk musicians, country and bluegrass players all graced this year’s festival which can usually be viewed from seating around the various stages.
The Easingwold Summer of Music 2023 closes out with 50s/60s band Jiving License, playing from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow (September 2).
