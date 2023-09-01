The council has announced support available for businesses hit by ongoing work to install anti-terrorism bollards in the centre of York.
City of York Council, York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) have joined forces to promote streets affected by the installation of the permanent security measures.
The announcement that bollards would be installed across the city centre to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ was first made earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council.
In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.
A council spokesperson said the York BID has been promoting businesses “immediately” affected by the works.
They said this support has involved giving customers a chance to win a £25 York Gift Card when they make a purchase at one of these businesses for the duration of the work.
Now, along with the FSB, the BID has approached the council to join this initiative and to continue the promotion in other streets affected by the works.
As well as this, the spokesperson said enhanced signage highlighting that businesses are open will be installed on the protective fencing around the works.
They added that the council will “continue to communicate regularly” with affected businesses until the work is complete.
Cllr Peter Kilbane, the council’s executive member for economy and transport, said the installation of the bollards is the most disruptive phase of the work and apologised to the businesses that had been impacted.
“There’s never an ideal time to disrupt businesses in York and we apologise to those affected,” he said.
“Installing the bollards in the city centre is the first and most disruptive phase of work.
“There are a number of processes and contractors involved in the scheme from installation to connecting the communications, and we expect it to be early next year before the system is fully up and running.
“Once the project is finished the temporary measures at Christmas will no longer be required.”
Neil Ferris, the council’s director of place, added that work is to continue into next year.
“To be strong enough to stop vehicles being used as weapons, the construction of these bollards is so significant that it will continue until early in the new year,” he said.
“With such a substantial piece of work, timing it to avoid school holidays, the summer period or other events in the city centre would prolong the overall programme and significantly increase overall costs.
“Building these permanent barriers will protect the city centre and those living in, working in and visiting it for years to come.
“We understand the immediate impact of this construction on businesses, and we are sorry that it’s caused some challenges.”
Mr Ferris said the council will continue to work with its contractors to keep disruption to a minimum.
Carl Alsop, operations manager of York BID, said the initiative is “working hard” to support businesses that have been impacted by the work.
“The BID launched a York Gift Card campaign with businesses on Goodramgate and we will continue to roll out this programme to other streets with the support of the Council,” he said.
“As ever, York city centre continues to be a brilliant place to visit and enjoy, and we encourage everyone to support those businesses that are losing crucial passing trade because of the works.
“The BID will continue to listen to business views and lobby for improved communications with businesses.”
Carolyn Frank, FSB Development Manager, said: “Whilst the disruption during these works cannot be avoided, we are pleased to work on behalf of affected businesses to find ways to mitigate the issues they are facing, and hope that the additional messaging and promotional initiative will remind customers to continue to support businesses whilst access is limited.”
