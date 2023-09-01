It comes as some buildings made with a certain type of concrete have been found to be at risk of collapsing.

The government has urged 150 schools across England which contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to close affected buildings.

Schools that will be shut for a period of time will see children and teachers reallocated to another space so teaching can continue.

It's expected that the safety measures include using equipment to prop up ceiling buildings made of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Currently, the Department for Education (DfE) has not yet shared a timeline for repairs and replacing the RAAC.

However, school leaders have called for 'urgent plans' to be in place to fix the affected buildings.

In York at Fulford School South York Multi Academy Trust CEO said: "Our school buildings have all been checked for RAAC. We are doing final checks this weekend. At the moment we expect all SYMAT schools to open as expected next week.

"The safety of all within our school is our utmost priority. If there are any changes, we will inform parents and carers straight away."

SYMAT has five schools in addition to Fulford, all primaries: Dunnington CE; Archbishop of York CE Juniors; Wheldrake and Thorganby CE; Escrick and Bishopthorpe Infants.

Hope Sentamu Learning Trust can confirm that they have had surveys carried out over the summer break and none of their schools have RAAC.

Hope Sentamu includes Manor CE Academy, Vale of York Academy, Barlby High, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary and Skelton Primary.

None of the South Bank MAT schools are affected.

The academy trust, which operates six York schools - Millthorpe, York High, Carr Juniors, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe has said in a letter to parents:

"We have been working on this for some time and can confirm that we have taken the following actions:

As the responsible body, the Trust has engaged with the Department for Education’s (DfE) survey process;

Where there was a possibility of RAAC being identified, we carried out further investigative work;

Where needed, we commissioned intrusive surveys which have now been carried out;

The surveys confirmed that there is no RAAC present in any of our schools;

"We have notified the DfE and the Local Authority of this.

"All of our schools will start the new academic year as planned and we are looking forward to welcoming pupils back into our schools."

No schools in York-based Ebor Academy Trust are on the government list to close because of failing concrete.

Ebor, which runs seven schools in York and 16 in Selby, Hull, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast, say they have completed initial tests at all schools and there are no obvious signs of RAAC.

Ebor has commissioned detailed, intrusive surveys on schools which may be affected because they were built within the timeframe, and awaits results.

All Ebor schools will open for the autumn term as planned.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we do not currently have any RAAC school closures in York."

The Press is waiting to hear back from Pathfinder and Nicholas Postgate academy trusts about their schools. We will add their comments when we get them.