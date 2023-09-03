Sophy Steel and Julie Taylor, who both work at York Hospital as well as alongside the York MS Society, will be taking part in the cycling challenge, part of the Yorkshire Corker.

They are aiming to complete the Full Pint ride, a 100km route from the Vale of York around the Howardian Hills and returning to York.

"We have been training hard on ZWIFT and also putting the miles in on the road. It will be challenging for us both," Sophy said.

Sophy and Julie are hoping to raise some money for the York, Ryedale and District Group Charity (Image: Supplied)

They are looking to raise money for the York, Ryedale and District Group Charity, which supports people with MS and their loved ones. The group have social meet ups, provide information, as well a hosting online activities.

MS is a neurological condition affects the central nervous system.

Sophy and Julie's donation page can be accessed here.