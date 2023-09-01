James Alexander quit as council leader in November 2014 after four years in the role, to take a national Labour Party job under then-leader Ed Miliband, as opponents were planning a vote of no confidence.

It followed an independent review finding City of York Council may have acted unlawfully in fining 56,000 motorists for using Lendal bridge, after the council imposed restrictions.

Mr Alexander was one of the country’s youngest council leaders, aged 28 when he was elected, and had also stood for Labour in York Outer in the 2010 general election.

READ MORE:

He sought York to be a ‘City of Aspiration’ saying it should be ‘run like a business’. A Press feature from the era described him as ‘a young man in a hurry.’

In recent years, the father-of-two, has been working in central government, with roles involved in the evacuation of Khabul and finding homes for Afghan refugees, plus managing quarantine hotels during the pandemic.

They bring him into personal contact with minister Johnny Mercer and writing to cabinet minister Michael Gove.

Now, James, 41, is one of ten candidates vying to become a public governor for York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. But he stresses this is not the start of a political comeback.

James said: “I am working in the civil service. I am not doing anything politically. I am trying to use my experience to do something good. It is not linked to council or politics.”

The Trust is looking to recruit new public and staff governors to help influence the future of its health services. The unpaid governors are not responsible for the day-to-day running of the Trust, but they hold the Board to account and advise the Board of public and staff opinion, acting as guardians of the public and staff interest.

James continued: “York hospital is close to my heart. It was there for my son when he was born premature and I raised money for the Special Care Baby Unit as a thank you. I have since had a number of interactions regarding my health and that of my children.

“The staff have always been amazing, but it has been clear resources are not always allocated where they need to be. I want to be a critical friend standing up for and to the NHS.

“I ask for the chance to serve the public to help secure resources for the most vulnerable, hold the trust to account and put York patients first in everything I do.”

Voting starts on Monday September 4 and runs until Wednesday September 27. Members of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are eligible to vote.

The results will be available from Thursday September 28.