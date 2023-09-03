And an MP said York is "proudly a city of sanctuary".

New data from the Home Office shows more than 20,000 Afghans fleeing the conflict in their country had settled in the UK through two schemes by the end of June.

Of them, 29 lived in York – slightly fewer than the 33 living in the area in March.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said York is proud to host these refugees and support them during their time of need.

Ms Maskell said: "York is proudly a city of sanctuary. I am always inspired by the work of our charitable organisations who do so much to help provide support and welcome those finding sanctuary in our city and making a contribution to our community.

“The tragedy of our foreign policy and war in Afghanistan saw thousands of Afghans fleeing in fear of their lives due to their association with supporting the British army.

"They were let down so badly by the then Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab who failed in his duty to prepare for and oversee a safe evacuation of Afghanistan following the Taliban insurgency despite all the warnings to do so.”

Humanitarian organisation, The International Rescue Committee UK, has warned the Government is failing vulnerable Afghan refugees.

Afghan refugees flee their country after the Taliban retake control (Image: PA)

The committee said the numbers “reveal the shocking reality of the Government’s failure to provide protection for vulnerable Afghans”.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, executive director of the International Rescue Committee said: “In pushing forward the Illegal Migration Act, the Government time and time again assured concerned Parliamentarians and the British public that there existed ‘safe routes’ for refugees from countries like Afghanistan.

“These statistics show that these routes simply aren’t matching the scale of the need. Instead, the majority of the almost 10,000 Afghans seeking safety in the UK were forced to make dangerous journeys across the Channel.”

The Home Office said it is continuing to work to locate and help those at risk settle in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “No one should be risking their lives by crossing the channel or taking dangerous and illegal routes to reach the UK – there are safe and legal routes to come here.

“The number of Afghans which the UK has committed to resettling under the ACRS scheme is generous - and greater than many of our international counterparts.”

Separate Home Office figures show at least 1,474 Afghan nationals arrived in the UK in small boats from January to June.

The International Rescue Committee has called on the Government to “urgently deliver on its commitments to eligible Afghans waiting to find safety in the UK.”