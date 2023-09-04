With the Roman Quarter (Eboracum) effectively defunct for the foreseeable future there cannot be a more interesting and potential historical site in York.

With the Viking Coppergate site just across the River Foss a stone's throw away and with the Fossgate/Walmgate areas having a known Viking background now is the time to carry out an extensive deep excavation of the site .

This should be at least to the depth of the discoveries in the Viking centre before it's too late and covered in concrete.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Good luck to Shapps in his new role as Defence Secretary

I QUAKED a little when Grant Shapps was announced as the new Secretary of State for Defence, replacing the more ‘up-for-it’ ‘battling’ Ben Wallace.

The new defence supremo has been round the ministerial houses a fair bit; indeed he served as Minister of State for Housing and Local Government for a while.

Will this new appointment get Russia or China rattled? Will Shapps master the art of sabre rattling?

Hardly a heavyweight, let’s just hope he cuts the mustard (sounds like an officers’ mess tradition!) in these perilous and unpredictable times or if push comes to shove.

Hopefully, he’ll prove to be capable and decisive and doesn’t merely ‘sit on Defence’.

In the meantime let’s wish him well in his tank proficiency test.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

Heat pumps are too noisy

IT would seem that the Government may be having second thoughts about the installation of Air Source Heat Pumps in every home as they have recently launched a review.

The concern is that heat pumps may be too noisy and should not be fitted in quiet residential areas.

There used to be a little blackbird that would sing his little heart out for us first thing each morning in spring but has remained silent for the past couple of years.

Perhaps the acoustic frequency humming noise emitted from a nearby heat pump could be the reason?

It certainly gets right into our heads - the colder the weather, the louder it gets.

Mary Morton,

Hob Moor Drive,

Holgate,

York

---

---

Challenges of China

OUR Foreign Secretary's visit to the Peoples Republic of China must have been an extremely sobering experience.

Having discussions with people whose political ideology is totally contrary to that of ours, trying to determine whether what they have said is fact, false or frankly downright lies, must detract from serious meaningful debate.

But on reflection, the chances of China becoming an open, democratic, free-speaking honest country are the same as me scoring a hole in one on a 600 yard par 5.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

See who is back!

WATER voles live in the beck here in Osbaldwick village. The good news is that they only live in CLEAN water!

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick,

York