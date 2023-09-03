For the third consecutive year, Vault Arts Centre CIC is organising Ryedale Open Studios this summer. During the weekends of September 9 and 10 September, and 16 and 17.

Ryedale Open Studios 2023 is the third year of the open studios, dedicated to celebrating the creativity and artistic talent within Ryedale.

Coordinated by Vault Arts Centre Community Interest Company, the event celebrates and showcases the abundant arts and crafts taking place throughout the area.

Artists, makers and creators across Ryedale will welcome visitors for the two weekends offering both an exclusive glimpse into their workplaces, and the opportunity for visitors to buy art works directly.

This year sees more artists than ever taking part, proving the popularity and long-term commitment to the event. Returning painters, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers and more are joined in 2023 by Lockton artists, who will be showcasing their work collectively in Lockton Village Hall over the two weekends. There will be ten in Lockton including renowned local artist Sue Slack and blacksmith David Stephenson, and a total of 50 exhibitors across the Ryedale district.

In addition to the two weekends of open studios, the public can see a curated collection from the participating artists in an exhibition based in The Courtyard at Dalby Forest. This is open 10am-4pm daily until 17 September 17.

Artists studios will be open between 10am and 5pm on each day of the event.

Layla Khoo, co-founder of the Vault Arts Centre, said: "This event has continued to build year on year since its inception in 2021. Artists comment on how friendly and inclusive the event is. We have a more diverse and committed group of artists who enjoy interacting with the public and selling their work directly.”

Anna Matyus, a printmaker based in Welburn is looking forward to taking part in this year’s event.

She said: “Participating in the Ryedale Open Studios in the last couple of years has been a hugely positive experience. I have been fortunate to meet many people from across Yorkshire and beyond, introduce them to my work, and explain the creative process behind it. With a record number of creators participating, I expect there to be even more interest in 2023 event and I am keenly anticipating welcoming many more people through my doors this September.”

Ione Harrison, based at Nunnington Studios, said: "I work mainly in watercolour and inks and am inspired by the wonderful scenery of North Yorkshire.

"Workshops have really taken off for me, I love the process of working with other people and am a firm believer that everyone can paint and experience the joy of playful exploration that watercolour brings."

www.ryedaleopenstudios.com shows the 50 participating artists, what they have on offer and where they can find them with a downloadable map. The Ryedale Open studios is being run by Vault Arts Centre, a Community Interest Company founded to develop arts activities and events in the Ryedale area. The founders and directors of Vault Arts Centre are Layla Khoo, Kirsty Kirk and Petra Young.