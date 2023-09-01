Tickets are now on sale for the captivating steam train experience on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) that departs from Pickering Station every evening from October 27 to November 5 and then from 10 to 12 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

The popular, hour-long, illuminated journey is an immersive audio and visual experience pulled by a steam train adorned with 17,000 LEDs. Tickets for the experience are £25 per person and include an hour-long illuminated experience between Pickering and Levisham station.

Luke Hudman, marketing manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: "It’s a fantastic event that has the wow factor and just makes everyone gasp and smile from the moment you see the train arrive at the platform - even the grown-ups.

"It’s so impressive and seeing the faces of families light up is a highlight in our events calendar each year. It’s a great way to end our main running season and we’ve already had many asking about tickets, so I recommend you book yours early."

When passengers arrive, they will be given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music, aiming to have visitors singing and dancing in their seats. The entertainment will be provided from the NYMR’s onboard compere, TV’s ‘Voice Over Man’.

"With carriages covered in thousands of LEDs, from the moment you enter the platform, spot the train and then climb on board, the whole family will be fully immersed in colour, light and sound that will get you in the mood for a party," a NYMR spokesperson added.

In addition, the award-winning attraction that welcomes 300,000 visitors a year has also announced the return of some of its popular visitor events, including the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala from September 21 to 24 and Santa Specials on various dates throughout December.

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service Team by contacting them on info@nymr.co.uk

To find out more, or to book tickets for the Light Spectacular, visit the NYMR website.

Earlier this year, King Charles travelled behind the Flying Scotsman in the Royal Carriages along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) heritage line to mark the 50th Anniversary of the official opening of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

A registered charity, the NYMR requires between 300-500 hours of volunteer support every day to bring its story to life. Among the team are a few long standing volunteers who have been at the NYMR since the first day in 1973.