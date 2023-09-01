Emergency services were called to an incident at Ampleforth Surgery on Tuesday, August 29.

A fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Ampleforth Surgery issued a statement yesterday (Thursday, August 31), which said: “The incident at Ampleforth Surgery which took place earlier this week will continue to cause disruption to our services.

“Not only did it cause damage to the building, but the distressing event has deeply affected every member of our team.

“We are working as quickly as possible to ensure that regular services can continue, and we are receiving support from neighbouring practices in this.

The interior of Ampleforth surgery (Image: Supplied)

“However, services will be limited for the foreseeable future.

“Patients who are affected are being contacted and we ask for patience as we work through this.

“We await an insurance assessment to review the damage and repairs required.

“We will share more information about services when it is possible to do so.

“If you require urgent medical attention, please contact NHS 111 for advice and support.”

* A man appeared at York Magistrates' Court on August 31 charged with arson with intent to endanger life, assault causing actual bodily harm, affray and possession of a knife. He was remanded in custody and will appear before York Crown Court on October 9.