North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information including any private CCTV or doorbell camera footage that may have captured the suspects who broke into a house in Crockley Hill.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened at a house in Wheldrake Lane between 7.15am and 1pm on Thursday August 21.

"The suspects broke into the property and made a search, but it is not believed anything was stolen."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Meghan.Crossland@Northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Crossland.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157557 when passing on any information that could assist the investigation.