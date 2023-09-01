Using text from a call made to Childline, a short video also features advice from an NSPCC head about explicit online content.

Local campaigns manager Helen Westerman highlights how this can put children at risk of developing unrealistic attitudes about sex, relationships and consent.

She said: “It’s normal for young people to be curious about sex and relationships and sometimes they may search online for information or answers to questions they have.

“But they may come across content that isn't suitable for their age, and as this account given to one of our Childline counsellors by a teenage boy shows, it can become a problem.”

NSPCC said young people may return to this type of content out of curiosity or through relationship or peer pressure.

Helen added: “We know sexually explicit content puts young people at greater risk of developing unrealistic attitudes about sex and consent, more negative attitudes about roles and identities in relationships and unrealistic expectations of body image and performance.”

Advice from the children’s charity states that talking to a child about positive, healthy relationships can help them understand the differences between porn and real life.

The charity boss said: “Ask them what they think makes a good relationship, discuss topics like consent and personal boundaries which can keep them safer from sexual abuse.”

Advice on how to have difficult conversations with young people can be found at www.nspcc.org.uk, by contacting the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or emailing help@nspcc.org.uk

Young people who don’t feel comfortable speaking to their parents or guardians or feel pressured into having sex or watching sexually explicit content can speak to our Childline counsellors about their concerns on 0800 1111. These conversations are confidential, and there is also advice on the Childline website, www.childline.org.uk