From Sunday (September 3), up to three children accompanied by a fare-paying adult will travel for free. Anyone aged from five to 16 will pay no more than £1 for a single fare when travelling unaccompanied by an adult on any bus journey which starts and ends within the City of York boundary.

These fare reductions are being delivered using money from the city’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which is funded by the Government and delivering projects such as fare subsidies and infrastructure improvements. The BSIP will run up to the end of March 2025.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: “From teenagers travelling to sports and after school activities, to parents and children going shopping or visiting friends, everyone aged five to 16 will benefit from this fare reduction.

"It comes at a time when family budgets are under immense pressure and when we’ve got to start thinking about reducing car use and switch to more environmentally friendly modes of transport. We are pleased to be able to offer this £1 or free ticket price and encourage everyone to go by bus in York.”

The young people’s fare reductions are the second subsidy to be offered under BSIP, following the decision to halve the price of an All York Family ticket over the summer holidays. Future BSIP projects will include improvements to Park and Ride sites, bus priority measures and upgrades to infrastructure.

The reduced fares will be offered on all bus journeys in York, City of York Council said (Image: Richard Walker)

Young people aged 11-16 need to show proof of age, such as a YOzone card, when requested to do so by the driver.

The £1 child single fare will be cheaper than the majority of single fares currently on offer. However, for daily bus users, weekly or monthly child tickets will in many cases continue to offer the best value.

The discounted fares are available on all local bus services within the City of York boundary, including Park and Ride.

Dedicated school services, coach services, race day shuttle services or tour buses are not included in the offer.

Roads Minister, Richard Holden, said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided City of York Council with more than £17 million to boost its bus services.

"Supporting the Council with trialling £1 fares and free travel for five to 16 year olds is fantastic for York’s young residents and families, who will now be able to save money and travel across the city for less.”