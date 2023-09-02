The Old Village School sits in Harton, a conservation village off the A64 about half way between Malton and York.

The village is one mile north of Bossall on the west side of the River Derwent and the building, which dates back to 1875, has gone on the market with Naish Estate Agents in High Petergate in York for £950,000.

The Old Village School is steeped in history (Image: Supplied)

The property has five double bedrooms and four bathrooms with two separate staircases leading to the first floor, an original open wooden staircase and a spiral staircase to the rear of the property.

Inside the stunning property (Image: Supplied)

Naish managing director, Matt Hendry, said: "It’s always a pleasure to be involved in the sale of a property with such rich heritage and history.

"The hamlet of Harton forms part of the Chomley Estates and can be dated back to the 17th century when most of the properties would have had thatched roofs.

"This beautiful school house was built in 1875 to educate the village children, and, after closing many years later due to low admissions, it was developed by award winning designers EcoArc to create a superb family home.

"All of us at Naish Estate Agents are delighted to be involved with the sale of this fine property."

Naish managing director, Matt Hendry (Image: Supplied)

Inside the kitchen provides a spacious, bright area with cottage style cabinets, large Belfast sink, Aga and built in fridge freezer with ice maker. The kitchen leads into a sizeable utility and boot-room which features freestanding Bosch washing machine, dryer and dishwasher.

At the heart of the house is a living and dining area in what would have been the old school hall with a log burner and access to the garden via large double glazed patio doors.

One of the five double bedrooms (Image: Supplied)

There is also a second living room with feature fireplace and wonderful field views.

The heart of the home (Image: Supplied)

Step outside and the house and gardens are surrounded by farmland with stunning views from every angle. The south facing garden has mature trees and shrubs with a stone built outdoor barbecue area, the stone being locally sourced close to Castle Howard.

An outdoor dining area offers built in barbecue oven, electric ceiling heaters and fridge freezer.

The boundaries of the property are defined by high hedges and brick walls providing excellent security, privacy and a safe space for children and pets to play.

The house as it looks from the road (Image: Supplied)

There is also a decked area, ideal for sun worshippers or morning coffee.

To the rear of the property is a sizeable rear courtyard which allows owners to follow the sun throughout the day.

Contact Naish on 01904 935711 or email naish@naishproperty.co.uk