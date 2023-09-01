Humberside Police say they are appealing for help from the community to locate the next of kin of 76-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

Kenneth was found to have died at his home on Pasture Avenue in Goole on Friday, July 28.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to locate his next of kin.

"Can you help? If you have any information that would help us find Kenneth's next of kin or relatives, please contact the Coroner’s Office on 01482 613012 or by contacting our non-emergency number 101 quoting 23*107461."