EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of vehicles on fire in a wooden York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 1.09am today (September 1) to Melrosegate in Tang Hall in York after reports of a fire.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from York responded to a report of two mopeds on fire in a wooded area.
"On their arrival crews found that the fire was out and carried out an inspection only.
"The incident was left in the hands of the police."
