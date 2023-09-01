EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of vehicles on fire in a wooden York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 1.09am today (September 1) to Melrosegate in Tang Hall in York after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from York responded to a report of two mopeds on fire in a wooded area.

"On their arrival crews found that the fire was out and carried out an inspection only.

"The incident was left in the hands of the police."