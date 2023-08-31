RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will open its newest venue in York at the former Piccolino site at 18 Bridge Street on Saturday September 16.

This follows an exclusive VIP launch on Friday September 15.

Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, RIO adds a seventh site in York to its current locations in Jesmond, Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington and Chester.

RIO is an award-winning steakhouse with a set price concept of non-stop meats and an unlimited gourmet salad bar with over 35 items to choose from.

The dining experience also boasts authentic Brazilian sides like Feijoada and traditional Brazilian cocktails.

Fish and vegetarian dishes are also available, which the company describes as “a real game changer in a steakhouse these days” as it makes them accessible to all tastes.

Sited in the former Piccolinis, next to the River Ouse, which closed in September 2021 after 13 years, the new venue will have 150 covers.

When the opening was announced in June, RIO said 50 jobs would be created when it opens.

After reaching number one on TripAdvisor in Chester just three weeks after opening and announcing the group’s plans to open another restaurant in York, RIO was inundated with applications for jobs at the new site.

Co-owner Rodrigo Grassi said: “It was a nice surprise to see how many applications we received and how many people already knew about us.

"We work hard to train and look after our staff, maintaining the high standards of customer service the RIO brand is renowned for – now we are seeing this positive reputation creating an impact even before we’ve arrived in a new city.

“We have found the RIO opening model to work well with our team, they are well oiled at new openings which maintains high levels of customer satisfaction and service. The proof is in the awards and positions on TripAdvisor - every venue we have launched has secured the top spot in just four weeks - it’s an amazing achievement by all the team.”

RIO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE is part of the Tomahawk Steakhouse Group, owned by co- founders Rodrigo Grassi and Howard Eggleston.

It has a restaurant in York at 26 Lendal.

RIO says it has traded strongly in 21/22 and continues to see growth even in tough times.



The group says it is continually looking for new sites and open to discussions with landlords, VC and M&A groups for further expansion of the brand, with new sites under negotiation for opening in 2024.

