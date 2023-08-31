A MAN has been left with head injuries following a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they were called out at shortly after 10.30am today (August 31) after reports of a crash in Wistow near Selby.
A force spokesman said: "Crews from Selby and Tadcaster attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival everyone was out of the vehicles.
"A man from one vehicle sustained head injuries and two other casualties in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and a broken ankle.
"Crews administered first aid and oxygen and assisted paramedics with transferring casualties into ambulance."
