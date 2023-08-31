The government has announced more measures to protect free cash services, a move which follows lobbying by Julian Sturdy and other MPs.

However, Mr Sturdy’s Labour opponent, Luke Charters, who hopes to take his seat at the next election, says the government is “years too late” and “the horse has bolted.”

Both the York Outer Conservative MP and Mr Charters says they have become increasingly concerned by the diminishing number oof cash points around York and Britain generally.

Mr Sturdy recently met with Andrew Griffiths MP, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, to discuss the MP’s campaign to protect access and the acceptance of cash.

Certain groups, particularly the elderly and disabled, will suffer from current trends towards a ‘cashless society’ as they are less likely to be comfortable or able to manage with cashless payments such as card, contactless or Apple Pay methods.

While most people benefit from the speed, ease and convenience that digital payments provide, cash remains an important payment method for millions of consumers and businesses.

With rising living costs placing additional pressure on people’s personal finances, the consequences of being unable to withdraw cash for those consumers who already rely on it could be significant.

Currently, people living in built-up areas can access cash within one-mile, with rural dwellers around three miles away.

A government statement issued today (Thursday) makes it clear the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates the banking and finance sector, should use its powers to maintain this level of coverage.

This will help communities when the 'last branch in town' closes. If the nearest ATM is out these limits, the bank will be obliged to keep ATM services.

Mr Sturdy said after the announcement: “While this is welcoming news, there is still more to be done. Accessing cash is one issue but we must also help protect the right to use cash.

“It is still the preferred matter of payment for many people, including the elderly as well as carers spending on behalf of their clients.”

The Conservative MP added: “I will continue lobbying Treasury Ministers when Parliament returns in September to ensure this issue remains firmly on the Government's agenda."

Mr Charters, who has been adopted has the Labour candidate for York, used to work for the FCA as a regulator, helping devise some of the rules concerning the closure of banks.

He said a Labour government would protect access to cash, something he says 13 years of Tory government has failed to do.

Mr Charters said he opened his first bank account in Haxby and branches have closed across York Outer. Legislation has been promised and he awaits its details.

The candidate added: “The horse has bolted in many ways. This is something we should have had years ago.”