City of York Council executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious, said the consulation had not been shared with her before publication.

The air quality campaign consulation, which remains open until September 3, is on the council’s website and was criticised by the city’s Green Party.

Residents are told online: "If you’re concerned about air pollution in your neighbourhood, now’s your chance to do something about it."

We’re on a mission to make the air cleaner in York, and we’re doing this by finding out what residents know … and what they don’t know.



If you’ve got 10 minutes to spare, please get involved and complete our online survey. 👇https://t.co/rOaZZfBm19 — City of York Council (@CityofYork) August 23, 2023

York Greens said the survey focuses its questions mainly on wood-burning stoves.

Questions also reference other types of fuels burned at home and the public’s understanding of the government’s ‘Burn Better’ campaign, again about domestic burning.

Executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious said: “I want to apologise for this somewhat misleading air quality survey.

“Unfortunately this consultation wasn’t shared with me before publication.

“This will not happen again.

“The questions around the sources of air pollution were poorly worded and I will be reviewing this.”

According to York Greens, the survey seems "bent on demonstrating that York residents misunderstand the causes of bad air quality".

Martina Weitsch, vice-chair of the Greens, said: “The council is failing to focus on the urgent health impacts of concentrations of damaging emissions from traffic in some parts of our city.

“What we need to see is more action on traffic pollution rather than this blatant attempt to deflect attention onto wood burning stoves.”

The Press has asked the council how many surveys have been completed to date.

Green campaign organiser Henry Stephens said: “It is always good to ask people what they think but sometimes this just becomes an excuse for failing to act.

“We already know that many people in our city suffer health impacts from bad air quality from traffic – their direct experience is supported by the science."

Cllr Ravilious said: “This consultation is part of a Defra grant awarded to the council under the previous administration and focusses on the air quality risks of burning solid fuel for heating.

“The survey should not be mistaken or misrepresented as being the sole focus of the council on tackling poor air quality.

“Changes to how people move around is a key part of our strategy to tackle poor air quality, as our emerging Local Transport Plan will set out."

She added: "An updated Local Transport Plan is something the Greens failed to deliver in four years and which would have made a meaningful and positive impact on improving air quality in York”.