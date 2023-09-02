Paul Ian Jacques, 42, told Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) officials he was single and had no means of income when claiming universal credit for 11 months during the pandemic, said Monika Whittingham, prosecuting.

In reality, he was living at a different address to the one he told them about and was sharing a household with his partner.

As a result, he received £9,846 in benefits he was not entitled to, said the prosecutor.

Defence solicitor Colin Byrne said the fraudulent claim happened when Jacques had been under financial pressure because of the first Covid-19 lockdown and that had led to him behaving in a way he wouldn’t have done normally.

“He is ashamed he didn’t act honestly,” said Mr Byrne. “At the time he felt he was trapped and didn’t know where to turn.”

Jacques, of Trinity Lane, central York, pleaded guilty to benefit fraud committed between April 3, 2020, and March 2, 2021.

District judge Adrian Lower told him: “The benefits system can only work properly if it is based on honesty. It is taxpayers’ money. When people claim money they are not entitled to, it brings the benefit system into disrepute.”

He fined Jacques £506 and ordered him to pay a £50 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. Mr Byrne said Jacques was repaying the £9,846 to the Government at £50 a month, and was hoping to increase that substantially because his business was doing well.

Jacques had been in an on-off relationship and at the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown, his partner moved in with him. He was a self-employed decorator and although the Government had announced very quickly its financial support for those in employment, it had not announced help for the self-employed for some time.

Jacques’ partner had a bad back so couldn’t work and Jacques couldn’t work because of the lockdown, the court heard.

“He felt he was eligible for some kind of benefit,” said Mr Byrne. Jacques still didn’t know what he would have received if he had claimed honestly.

He had stopped claiming benefit voluntarily and his business was thriving and doing well.