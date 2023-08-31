As reported by The Press, emergency services were called to an incident at Ampleforth Surgery on Tuesday, August 29.

A fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Ampleforth Surgery issued a statement today (Thursday, August 31), which said: “The incident at Ampleforth Surgery which took place earlier this week will continue to cause disruption to our services.

“Not only did it cause damage to the building, but the distressing event has deeply affected every member of our team.

“We are working as quickly as possible to ensure that regular services can continue, and we are receiving support from neighbouring practices in this.

“However, services will be limited for the foreseeable future.

“Patients who are affected are being contacted and we ask for patience as we work through this.

“We await an insurance assessment to review the damage and repairs required.

“We will share more information about services when it is possible to do so.

“If you require urgent medical attention, please contact NHS 111 for advice and support.”