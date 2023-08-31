North Yorkshire Police officers said the Ifor Williams trailer was taken at around 1pm on Thursday August) 24 from a rural address to the north of Tadcaster.

A police spokesperson said: "It had just been loaded with building items including drills, wheelbarrows and sand before being hitched to the suspect vehicle and driven away.

"The trailer has a serial number etched in to the hitch, which is 5185867."

If you have seen the trailer or been offered any building items for sale that may have been in it, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1193 Mee.

Please quote 12230163553 when you get in touch with police officers.