North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a commercial burglary in Harrogate town centre.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened after 5pm on Thursday August 24 and before 10am on Friday August 25 at an address in Montpellier Parade.

"The offenders entered through a fire door and stole cash, high-value clothing and accessory items.

"Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone seen with branded denim-coloured clothing and leather handbags.

"If you have been offered anything of this nature for sale, officers would be keen to speak with you.

"Furthermore, anyone with CCTV footage of anything suspicious between the times stated that covers Montpellier Parade/Mews/Street/Hill/Square would be welcome."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email kirsty.greenbank@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Greenbank 1188.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161091 when passing on any information.