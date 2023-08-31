Dozens of mourners attended Foxwood Lane to pay their respects as a horse drawn carriage and other vehicles passed.

Floral tributes were laid around a lamppost in Foxwood Lane, the scene of the tragedy on August 3.

Among the tributes was a note which read: “Fly high Meylie, u will be missed.”

Another said: “Some boy u was.”

Mourners laid flowers before attending the funeral procession (Image: Newsquest)

The funeral service was held at Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Gale Lane in Acomb followed by a committal service at York Crematorium.

Police are continuing their appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option two and ask for collar number 0165.