It comes as some buildings made with a certain type of concrete have been found to be at risk of collapsing.

Now the government is expected to announce school buildings with concrete will need to close until safety measures are in place, reports the BBC.

English school building forced to shut over safety fears

Some schools are at risk of collapsing. (Image: PA)

Schools that will be shut for a period of time will see children and teachers reallocated to another space so teaching can continue.

Ahead of the new school year term starting in a number of days, more than 100 schools in England are being contacted, BBC News has reported.

It's expected that the safety measures include using equipment to prop up ceiling buildings made of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Currently, the Department for Education (DfE) has not yet shared a timeline for repairs and replacing the RAAC.

However, school leaders have called for 'urgent plans' to be in place to fix the affected buildings.