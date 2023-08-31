The Pavers Foundation make the grant to contribute towards the cost of equipment for the school to enrich the learning of students.

The money was donated on behalf of Lorna Mann, Senior Offline Marketing Executive at Pavers Head Office in York.

Lorna, whose children attend the school, wanted to support the parent-led fundraising group in order to provide new exciting learning experiences for all the students, outside of the usual classroom activities.

She said: “Both of my children attend Thornton Dale Primary. All the staff and Friends of Thornton Dale school go above and beyond to create a happy and nurturing environment for the children.

"The support throughout covid and beyond is greatly appreciated by the parents and places an emphasis on mental health and wellbeing. It’s great to be able to offer something back with the help of the Pavers Foundation. This funding will contribute towards outings, experiences, equipment and events for the children, such as the annual Happy Fest festival.”

Headteacher Camarah Mosey thanked the Foundation for donating these funds to the school.

She said: “We are grateful to the Friends of Thornton Dale Primary and to the Pavers Foundation for this grant which is essential to keep this very worthwhile fundraising group going.”

Based in Yokr, the Pavers Foundation is the charitable initiative of footwear retailer Pavers and has donated over £1.7 million to good charities and causes to date.

Its aim is to make a difference to charities and causes in areas of health, education and community, the vast majority of which are nominated by colleagues of the business.