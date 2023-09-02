Tower Vets is hosting its first Dog Fete today (September 2), with a whole host of canine-focused activities including a dog show, have-a-go-agility, hay bale racing, behaviour clinics, shopping opportunities and street food.

Breed fans will be able to attend meet-ups with like-minded owners, with 14 breeds represented from Rottweilers to Retrievers and German Shepherds to Spaniels.

Tower Vets’ Lucy Jarvis said the event has been organised in aid of Tower Vets’ Stray and Wildlife Fund, which helps the practice provide treatment to ill and injured wildlife and pets that don’t have an owner to care for them.

Lucy said: “We’re very excited to be hosting our first ever Dog Fete and we’re looking forward to welcoming owners and their four-legged friends to The Knavesmire for what promises to be a fun day out.

“We’re delighted to be working closely with York Dog Park who are bringing a bit of adrenaline with their hay bale racing competition, amongst other activities - and we have some brilliant local businesses represented."

The event is free to attend and will take place at The Knavesmire from 10am to 4pm. The dog show starts at 11am and it costs £3 per class to enter.